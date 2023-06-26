Reserve recruiting packs a punch at Mixed Martial Arts event

Two Mixed Martial Arts fighters engage in competition during the Professional Fighters League event hosted at the Overtime Arena in Atlanta, Ga. June 23. The Air Force Reserve is a key sponsor of the PFL in helping to generate awareness and engagement for the Reserve Component's recruiting efforts across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

