    Reserve recruiting packs a punch at Mixed Martial Arts event [Image 4 of 5]

    Reserve recruiting packs a punch at Mixed Martial Arts event

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Two Mixed Martial Arts fighters engage in competition during the Professional Fighters League event hosted at the Overtime Arena in Atlanta, Ga. June 23. The Air Force Reserve is a key sponsor of the PFL in helping to generate awareness and engagement for the Reserve Component's recruiting efforts across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7881832
    VIRIN: 230623-F-RE555-1264
    Resolution: 5779x4128
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve recruiting packs a punch at Mixed Martial Arts event [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

