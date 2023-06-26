Brig. Gen. Lisa M. Craig, deputy commander of Air Force Recruiting Service, administers the oath of enlistment to delayed entry program recruits at the Professional Fighters League competition hosted at the Overtime Arena in Atlanta, Ga., June 23. The Air Force Reserve is a key sponsor of the PFL in helping to generate awareness and engagement for the Reserve Component's recruiting efforts across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 13:43
|Photo ID:
|7881830
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-RE555-1070
|Resolution:
|5606x4004
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Reserve recruiting packs a punch at Mixed Martial Arts event [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve recruiting packs a punch at Mixed Martial Arts event
Air Force Recruiting Service
