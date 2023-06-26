Reserve recruiting packs a punch at Mixed Martial Arts event

Brig. Gen. Lisa M. Craig, deputy commander of Air Force Recruiting Service, engages with recruits and their friends and family prior to administering the oath of enlistment at the Professional Fighters League competition hosted at the Overtime Arena in Atlanta, Ga., June 23. The Air Force Reserve is a key sponsor of the PFL in helping to generate awareness and engagement for the Reserve Component's recruiting efforts across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

