    Reserve recruiting packs a punch at Mixed Martial Arts event [Image 3 of 5]

    Reserve recruiting packs a punch at Mixed Martial Arts event

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Master Sgt. Travis Whitton, a recruiter assigned to the 351st Recruiting Squadron, Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., left, stands alongside his recruit, Jalen Wright, center, as Brig. Gen. Lisa M. Craig, deputy commander of Air Force Recruiting Service, left, engages with Wright prior to administering the oath of enlistment at the Professional Fighters League competition hosted at the Overtime Arena in Atlanta, Ga., June 23. The Air Force Reserve is a key sponsor of the PFL in helping to generate awareness and engagement for the Reserve Component's recruiting efforts across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch)

