USS MANCHESTER PARTICIPATES IN EXCERSISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2023) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) transits the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 23. Pacific Griffin is a maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

