    USS MANCHESTER PARTICIPATES IN EXCERSISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    USS MANCHESTER PARTICIPATES IN EXCERSISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Thomas 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2023) – The Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Dauntless (21), transits the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 23. Pacific Griffin is a maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron (DESRON) forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 22:32
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Littoral combat ship (LCS)
    DESRON 7 Destroyer Squadron Seven
    USS MANCHESTER (LCS14)
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023
    Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) RSS Dauntless (21)

