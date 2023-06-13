Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS MANCHESTER PARTICIPATES IN EXCERSISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    USS MANCHESTER PARTICIPATES IN EXCERSISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Thomas 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2023) – Sailors, assigned to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), refuel a MH60S on the ship’s flight deck during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 23. Pacific Griffin is a maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    USS Manchester (LCS 14) LCS
    US Seventh Fleet
    DESRON 7 Destroyer Squadron Seven
    Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023
    Phillipine Sea

