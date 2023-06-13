The Fire Department of New York City conducts a water canon salute for the New York City Recruiting Battalion (NYCRB) change of command ceremony, seen from the Engeldrum Bluff, USAG Fort Hamilton, on June 23, 2023. Lt. Col. Harold L Morris, relinquished command of the NYCRB to Lt. Col. John R, Rhodes. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|7880547
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-LO645-7756
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|16
This work, New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander, in Change of Command Ceremony
