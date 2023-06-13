New York City Recruiting Battalion (NYCRB), hold a change of command ceremony on the Engeldrum Bluff, USAG Fort Hamilton, on June 23, 2023. Lt. Col. Harold L Morris, (L) receives the battalion colors as he relinquishes command of the NYCRB to Lt. Col. John R, Rhodes. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|7880541
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-LO645-6553
|Resolution:
|3042x4712
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|22
This work, New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander, in Change of Command Ceremony
