New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion (NYCRB) Color Guard stand present the Colors at the Battalion change of command ceremony on the Engeldrum Bluff, USAG Fort Hamilton, on June 23, 2023. Lt. Col. Harold L Morris, relinquished command of the NYCRB to Lt. Col. John R, Rhodes. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

