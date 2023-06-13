Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 8]

    New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion (NYCRB) Color Guard stand present the Colors at the Battalion change of command ceremony on the Engeldrum Bluff, USAG Fort Hamilton, on June 23, 2023. Lt. Col. Harold L Morris, relinquished command of the NYCRB to Lt. Col. John R, Rhodes. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 7880538
    VIRIN: 230623-A-LO645-6329
    Resolution: 2890x4981
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 26

    New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander, in Change of Command Ceremony

    US Army
    USAREC
    NYC Recruiting Battalion
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Change in Command

