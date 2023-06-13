Lt. Col. John R, Rhodes, the incoming commander of the New York City Recruiting Battalion (NYCRB), releases the formation at the conclusion of the Battalion's change of command ceremony on the Engeldrum Bluff, USAG Fort Hamilton, on June 23, 2023. Lt. Col. Harold L Morris, relinquished command of the NYCRB to Lt. Col. John R, Rhodes. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|7880546
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-LO645-7296
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|17
This work, New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander, in Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT