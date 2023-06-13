Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT Hamilton Conducts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    FT Hamilton Conducts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, the garrison's new sergeant major, cuts the ceremonial cake with a sword with his wife, at the assumption of responsibility ceremony held on June 15, 2023, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in New York. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 19:55
    Photo ID: 7880028
    VIRIN: 230615-A-LO645-9290
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    This work, FT Hamilton Conducts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NYC
    IMCOM
    US Army
    Be All You Can Be
    Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony
    USAG Fort Hamilton

