Guests sing the Army song at U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, assumption of responsibility ceremony held on June 15, 2023, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in New York. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7880027
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-LO645-9286
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
This work, FT Hamilton Conducts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
