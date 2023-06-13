U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, assumes responsibility as the garrison's sergeant major, from Col. Brian A Jacobs, Garrison Commander, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony on June 15, 2023, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in New York. (U.S. Army photo by Ephraim Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7880024
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-MJ459-8821
|Resolution:
|4307x2869
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FT Hamilton Conducts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT