    FT Hamilton Conducts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    FT Hamilton Conducts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Ephraim Rodriguez 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, assumes responsibility as the garrison's sergeant major, from Col. Brian A Jacobs, Garrison Commander, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony on June 15, 2023, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in New York. (U.S. Army photo by Ephraim Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 19:55
    Photo ID: 7880024
    VIRIN: 230615-A-MJ459-8821
    Resolution: 4307x2869
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    NYC
    IMCOM
    US Army
    Be All You Can Be
    Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony
    USAG Fort Hamilton

