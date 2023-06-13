U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, speaks at his assumption of responsibility ceremony, as the garrison's new sergeant major, on June 15, 2023, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in New York. (U.S. Army photo by Ephraim Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7880026
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-LO645-9001
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FT Hamilton Conducts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT