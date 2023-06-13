U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, speaks at his assumption of responsibility ceremony, as the garrison's new sergeant major, on June 15, 2023, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in New York. (U.S. Army photo by Ephraim Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 7880026 VIRIN: 230615-A-LO645-9001 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 2.04 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FT Hamilton Conducts Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.