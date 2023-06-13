MIRC Hosts Soldiers and Families During Building Strong and Ready Teams Event

Kendra Adams-Benezario (right) and her husband, Chaplain (1st. Lt.) Carlos Joel Benezario (left), address Soldiers and families during the Military Intelligence Readiness Command’s Building Strong and Ready Teams event on June 24, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Building Strong and Ready Teams is a command directed, chaplain led, community partnered effort that strengthens spiritual readiness for Soldiers of all ranks and their Families. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7880012
|VIRIN:
|230624-A-JJ835-2442
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
