    MIRC Hosts Soldiers and Families During Building Strong and Ready Teams Event [Image 4 of 8]

    MIRC Hosts Soldiers and Families During Building Strong and Ready Teams Event

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command Soldiers and family members participate in a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) event held June 24, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Building Strong and Ready Teams is a command directed, chaplain led, community partnered effort that strengthens spiritual readiness for Soldiers of all ranks and their Families. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 17:45
    Photo ID: 7880011
    VIRIN: 230624-A-JJ835-2372
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIRC Hosts Soldiers and Families During Building Strong and Ready Teams Event [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience
    USAR
    MIRC
    BRST

