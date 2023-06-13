MIRC Hosts Soldiers and Families During Building Strong and Ready Teams Event

Military Intelligence Readiness Command Soldiers and family members participate in a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) event held June 24, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Building Strong and Ready Teams is a command directed, chaplain led, community partnered effort that strengthens spiritual readiness for Soldiers of all ranks and their Families. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)

