Military Intelligence Readiness Command Soldiers and family members participate in a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) event held June 24, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Building Strong and Ready Teams is a command directed, chaplain led, community partnered effort that strengthens spiritual readiness for Soldiers of all ranks and their Families. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7880013
|VIRIN:
|230624-A-JJ835-2499
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MIRC Hosts Soldiers and Families During Building Strong and Ready Teams Event [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
