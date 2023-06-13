BALTIMORE, Maryland (June 24, 2023) -- Sailors assigned to USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) man the rails during the commissioning ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2023. Levin is the 70th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and is named for the late Carl Levin, a former U.S. Senator and Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 15:51
|Photo ID:
|7880002
|VIRIN:
|230624-N-KB401-1815
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CNO and SECNAV attend USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
