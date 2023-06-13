CNO and SECNAV attend USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Commissioning Ceremony

BALTIMORE, Maryland (June 24, 2023) -- Sailors assigned to USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) man the rails during the commissioning ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2023. Levin is the 70th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and is named for the late Carl Levin, a former U.S. Senator and Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

