BALTIMORE, Maryland (June 24, 2023) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday gives remarks during the USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) commissioning ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2023. Levin is the 70th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and is named for the late Carl Levin, a former U.S. Senator and Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 15:54 Photo ID: 7879999 VIRIN: 230624-N-KB401-1235 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.58 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO and SECNAV attend USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.