CNO and SECNAV attend USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Commissioning Ceremony

BALTIMORE, Maryland (June 24, 2023) -- Sailors assigned to USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) stand in ranks before bringing the ship to life during the commissioning ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2023. Levin is the 70th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and is named for the late Carl Levin, a former U.S. Senator and Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

