    CNO and SECNAV attend USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    CNO and SECNAV attend USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) Commissioning Ceremony

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (June 24, 2023) -- Cmdr. Kelly Craft assumes command of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday during the commissioning ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2023. Levin is the 70th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and is named for the late Carl Levin, a former U.S. Senator and Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

