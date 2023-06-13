Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prospective CNIC Visits NAVWAR [Image 5 of 5]

    Prospective CNIC Visits NAVWAR

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    230612-N-GC965-1029 SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2023) Richard Morrison, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Fleet Modernization and Installation division head, center-right, gives a tour of the Consolidated Afloat Ships Network Enterprise Services (CANES) systems installation process in the Network Integration and Engineering Facility to Rear Adm. Scott Gray, prospective commander, Navy Installation Command, during a scheduled visit of the Old Town Campus revitalization project. The potential redevelopment would bring additional economic benefits to the region through the construction and operation of new commercial, residential, and transportation facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    NAVWAR
    Prospective CNIC
    RADM Scott Gray
    NAVWAR revitalization project

