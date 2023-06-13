Prospective CNIC Visits NAVWAR

230612-N-GC965-1022 SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2023) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), right, greets Rear Adm. Scott Gray, prospective commander, Navy Installation Command, center-left, during a scheduled visit of the Old Town Campus revitalization project. The potential redevelopment would bring additional economic benefits to the region through the construction and operation of new commercial, residential, and transportation facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

