230612-N-GC965-1019 SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2023) Richard Morrison, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Fleet Modernization and Installation division head, left, gives a tour of the Consolidated Afloat Ships Network Enterprise Services (CANES) systems installation process in the Network Integration and Engineering Facility to Rear Adm. Scott Gray, prospective commander, Navy Installation Command during a scheduled visit for the Old Town Campus revitalization project. The potential redevelopment would bring additional economic benefits to the region through the construction and operation of new commercial, residential, and transportation facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 15:10 Photo ID: 7879965 VIRIN: 230612-N-GC965-1019 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 985.52 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prospective CNIC Visits NAVWAR [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.