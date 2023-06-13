Prospective CNIC Visits NAVWAR

230612-N-GC965-1008 SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2023) Greg Geisen, Old Town Campus Revitalization project manager at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), center, gives a revitalization update brief to Rear Adm. Scott Gray, prospective commander, Navy Installation Command. The potential redevelopment would bring additional economic benefits to the region through the construction and operation of new commercial, residential, and transportation facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

