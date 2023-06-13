Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, left, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard and U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Derick Lynch, crew chief, assigned to the 140th Wing, finish pre-launch checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Air Defender (AD23) at Jagel German Air Base, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)

