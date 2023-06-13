U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, left, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard and crew chiefs listen to the flight plan from U.S. Air Force, Lt. Col. Daniel Way, center right, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 140th Wing before take-off during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel German Air Base, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 12:05 Photo ID: 7879879 VIRIN: 230621-Z-VU450-1003 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 18.1 MB Location: JAGEL, SH, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Amanda Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.