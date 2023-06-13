140th Wing MXS Trains at Air Defender 2023

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard perform secondary checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Air Defender (AD23) at Jagel German Air Base, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)

Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 Location: JAGEL, SH, DE