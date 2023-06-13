Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    140th Wing MXS Trains at Air Defender 2023 [Image 3 of 8]

    140th Wing MXS Trains at Air Defender 2023

    JAGEL, SH, GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard perform secondary checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Air Defender (AD23) at Jagel German Air Base, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 12:05
    Photo ID: 7879870
    VIRIN: 230621-Z-VU450-1009
    Resolution: 2780x3892
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: JAGEL, SH, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 140th Wing MXS Trains at Air Defender 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Amanda Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023
    Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023
    140th Wing MXS Trains at Air Defender 2023
    Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023
    Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023
    Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023
    Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023
    Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    COANG
    CONG
    National Guard
    140 WG
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT