U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, right, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Derick Lynch, a crew chief assigned to the 140th Wing, Colorado National Guard go through pre-launch checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel German Air Base, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7879867
|VIRIN:
|230621-Z-VU450-1005
|Resolution:
|3900x2786
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|JAGEL, SH, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Adjutant General Visits Troops at Air Defender 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Amanda Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
