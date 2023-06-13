Lance Cpl Anastasia Schraff of MCAS Miramar, Calif. finds the seam for the try during Match 3 of the 2023 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the Cape Fear 7's Rugby Tournament in Wilmington, N.C. Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force players), and Coast Guard. (Dept. of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote, Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 00:10 Photo ID: 7879551 VIRIN: 230623-A-RQ616-1074 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 11.63 MB Location: WILMINGTON, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIR FORCE ENDS ARMY’S 12-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK [Image 3 of 3], by Steven Dinote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.