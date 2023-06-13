The 2023 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship burst into action at the Cape Fear Rugby Club Field Friday night, with Coast Guard, Air Force and Marine Corps registering wins on opening night.
Coast Guard sunk Navy 20-14 in the opening match. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ra'Shaun Coker of Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii jumped out the gates scoring consecutive tries. Coast Guard continued to dominate the match until the final minutes, when Navy attempted to mount a comeback scoring twice before the final whistle.
In the second match, Air Force ended Army’s 12-match undefeated streak winning 24-5. Air Force dominated the match from the start leaving Army scrambling for answers. Army was able to jump on the board in the final minute, but not enough to ground Air Force’s attack.
In the final match of the evening, Marine Corps released the pack scoring at will to win 39-0 over Navy. Marines scored seven tries throughout the match and refused Navy’s advances.
Marine Corps is in first place on point differential, followed by Air Force and Coast Guard.
Competition continues Saturday. All teams will compete in the round robin pool to determine the 2023 Champion. Follow the action at www.armedforcessports.com for complete coverage.
This work, AIR FORCE ENDS ARMY'S 12-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK, by Steven Dinote
