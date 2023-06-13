Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIR FORCE ENDS ARMY’S 12-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK [Image 1 of 3]

    AIR FORCE ENDS ARMY’S 12-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK

    WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Steven Dinote 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Tech Sgt. Tanya Siford of Anderson AFB, Guam takes control during Air Force's defeat of Army during the 2023 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the Cape Fear 7's Rugby Tournament in Wilmington, N.C. Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force players), and Coast Guard. (Dept. of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote, Released)

    Sports
    Championship
    Armed Forces
    Rugby
    2023

