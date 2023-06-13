Tech Sgt. Tanya Siford of Anderson AFB, Guam takes control during Air Force's defeat of Army during the 2023 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the Cape Fear 7's Rugby Tournament in Wilmington, N.C. Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force players), and Coast Guard. (Dept. of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote, Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 00:10 Photo ID: 7879550 VIRIN: 230623-A-RQ616-1059 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.88 MB Location: WILMINGTON, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIR FORCE ENDS ARMY’S 12-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK [Image 3 of 3], by Steven Dinote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.