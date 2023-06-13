2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, run to the Patriot Challenge finish line at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2023. During the Patriot Challenge, Marines with the battalion completed an obstacle course, a 6.8-mile hike and finished with a 100-meter swim in order to build team camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

