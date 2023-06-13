2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a ruck run during the Patriot Challenge at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2023. During the Patriot Challenge, Marines with the battalion completed an obstacle course, a 6.8-mile hike and finished with a 100-meter swim in order to build team camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

