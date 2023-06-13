U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a ruck run during the Patriot Challenge at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2023. During the Patriot Challenge, Marines with the battalion completed an obstacle course, a 6.8-mile hike and finished with a 100-meter swim in order to build team camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 20:58
|Photo ID:
|7879334
|VIRIN:
|230623-M-IP954-1302
|Resolution:
|7962x5311
|Size:
|18.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
