Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge [Image 4 of 10]

    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jeremy Colwell, the commanding officer of 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, runs through an obstacle course during the Patriot Challenge at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2023. During the Patriot Challenge, Marines with the battalion completed an obstacle course, a 6.8-mile hike and finished with a 100-meter swim in order to build team camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 20:58
    Photo ID: 7879333
    VIRIN: 230623-M-IP954-1089
    Resolution: 8060x5376
    Size: 15.49 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge
    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge
    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge
    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge
    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge
    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge
    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge
    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge
    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge
    2nd Bn., 11th Marines builds camaraderie during Patriot Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    2/11
    Las Pulgas
    Patriot Hike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT