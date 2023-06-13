SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly reads his new orders and addresses the crowd prior to being relieved of command during a change of command ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the South China Sea, June 23. Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin relieved Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. CTF 70/CSG 5 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7877380
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-YQ181-1081
|Resolution:
|4875x2666
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS
