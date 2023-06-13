Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) From left, Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, Cmdr. Glenn Orris, Task Force Chaplain, and Capt. Bill Johnson, Chief of Staff, salute the during the singing of the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the South China Sea, June 23. Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin relieved Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. CTF 70/CSG 5 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

