Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Capt. Bill Johnson, Chief of Staff, reads an end of tour award citation for Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly during a change of command ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the South China Sea, June 23. Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin relieved Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. CTF 70/CSG 5 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 04:35
    Photo ID: 7877361
    VIRIN: 230623-N-YQ181-1059
    Resolution: 4588x3042
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea
    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea
    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea
    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea
    Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Change of Command
    CTF 70
    CSG 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT