Task Force 70 Conducts Change of Command aboard USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin salutes sideboys prior to a change of command ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the South China Sea, June 23. Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin relieved Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. CTF 70/CSG 5 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

