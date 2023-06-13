Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Command Chief Visits Osan

    PACAF Command Chief Visits Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, speaks during an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2023. Wolfe oversees approximately 48,000 personnel within PACAF and advises Gen. Ken Wilsbach, PACAF commander, on matters involving Airmen readiness, training, professional development and effective utilization of manning and resources within the pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    This work, PACAF Command Chief Visits Osan [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

