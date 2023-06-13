PACAF Command Chief Visits Osan

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, speaks during an all-call at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2023. Wolfe oversees approximately 48,000 personnel within PACAF and advises Gen. Ken Wilsbach, PACAF commander, on matters involving Airmen readiness, training, professional development and effective utilization of manning and resources within the pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

