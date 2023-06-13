U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, coins Senior Airman Ethan Harsh, 51st Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chief (SMCC), at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2023. Harsh was coined for his exemplary performance as a SMCC. Harsh is responsible for the safe transportation, storage and handling of diverse munitions stockpiles as well as maintaining munitions storage structures, ensuring the safety, security and reliability of Osan’s materiel stockpiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 02:15 Photo ID: 7877256 VIRIN: 230614-F-IC495-2082 Resolution: 5289x3519 Size: 9.71 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Command Chief Visits Osan [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.