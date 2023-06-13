PACAF Command Chief Visits Osan

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, visited Osan and Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea for an immersion tour June 9-16, 2023.



During his visit, Wolfe received a first-hand look at the bases’ missions and operations. He received a tour of the installations’ units, engaged with Airmen and during an all call, talked about the obstacles they face.



“Don’t micromanage people,” said Wolfe. “We should train our people and show them the way we learned how to do it, then turn them loose. They will figure out a better way to get the job done than we did and that's what unleashes innovation.”



Wolfe oversees approximately 48,000 personnel within PACAF and advises Gen. Ken Wilsbach, PACAF commander, on matters involving Airmen readiness, training, professional development and effective utilization of manning and resources within the pacific theater.



Wolfe also met with command teams who demonstrated their ability to effectively support base defense efforts and discuss how their group and squadrons’ missions can further PACAF goals.



“The first job of any leader is to help convince everyone around them that what they’re doing is important,” said Wolfe. “You’ve got to know you're coming to work for a reason and that there is a purpose behind what you're doing.”

