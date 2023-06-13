U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, right, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, meets with a parent focus group at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2023. During the meeting, Wolfe spoke with parents of students in Department of Defense Education Activity schools about issues and obstacles they and their children face in the school system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 02:15 Photo ID: 7877259 VIRIN: 230614-F-IC495-2110 Resolution: 5486x3650 Size: 11.19 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Command Chief Visits Osan [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.