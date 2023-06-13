374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command

Lt. Col. Jaime F. Kelbaugh, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron commander, receives her first salute from members of the 374th SGCS during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2023. The assumption and change of command ceremonies are a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.

