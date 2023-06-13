Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command

    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | Lt. Col. Jaime F. Kelbaugh, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron commander, receives her...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.22.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jaime F. Kelbaugh assumed command of the 374th Surgical Operations Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22.

    Col. Michael Brough, 374th Medical Group commander, presided over the ceremony, and the event was attended by family members of the incoming commander, members of the 374th SGCS, and representatives from across the base.

    “It’s surreal to be commanding the very squadron that was so instrumental in shaping me into the person I am today,” said Kelbaugh. “I love this squadron, and I have no doubt that the men and women of the 374th Surgical Operation Squadron are the absolute best in the business. Together we will be ready clinically, mentally, physically and spiritually, to execute our mission.”

    The 374th SGCS optimizes responsive, flexible expeditionary support to 11,000 U.S. Forces Japan beneficiaries, to include 10 geographically separated units and embassies. The squadron provides non-stop care in a 15-bed inpatient unit and four operating rooms to provide health care encompassing general surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, physical medicine, ear, nose and throat specialty clinics, and an orthotics laboratory.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 02:08
    Story ID: 447804
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command, by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command
    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command
    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command
    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Airmen
    command
    leadership
    374th SGCS
    Semper Primus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT