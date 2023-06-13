374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | Lt. Col. Jaime F. Kelbaugh, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron commander, receives her...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | Lt. Col. Jaime F. Kelbaugh, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron commander, receives her first salute from members of the 374th SGCS during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2023. The assumption and change of command ceremonies are a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Jaime F. Kelbaugh assumed command of the 374th Surgical Operations Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22.



Col. Michael Brough, 374th Medical Group commander, presided over the ceremony, and the event was attended by family members of the incoming commander, members of the 374th SGCS, and representatives from across the base.



“It’s surreal to be commanding the very squadron that was so instrumental in shaping me into the person I am today,” said Kelbaugh. “I love this squadron, and I have no doubt that the men and women of the 374th Surgical Operation Squadron are the absolute best in the business. Together we will be ready clinically, mentally, physically and spiritually, to execute our mission.”



The 374th SGCS optimizes responsive, flexible expeditionary support to 11,000 U.S. Forces Japan beneficiaries, to include 10 geographically separated units and embassies. The squadron provides non-stop care in a 15-bed inpatient unit and four operating rooms to provide health care encompassing general surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, physical medicine, ear, nose and throat specialty clinics, and an orthotics laboratory.