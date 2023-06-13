374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command

Lt. Col. Jaime F. Kelbaugh assumed command of the 374th Surgical Operations Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22.
Col. Michael Brough, 374th Medical Group commander, presided over the ceremony, and the event was attended by family members of the incoming commander, members of the 374th SGCS, and representatives from across the base.
“It’s surreal to be commanding the very squadron that was so instrumental in shaping me into the person I am today,” said Kelbaugh. “I love this squadron, and I have no doubt that the men and women of the 374th Surgical Operation Squadron are the absolute best in the business. Together we will be ready clinically, mentally, physically and spiritually, to execute our mission.”
The 374th SGCS optimizes responsive, flexible expeditionary support to 11,000 U.S. Forces Japan beneficiaries, to include 10 geographically separated units and embassies. The squadron provides non-stop care in a 15-bed inpatient unit and four operating rooms to provide health care encompassing general surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, physical medicine, ear, nose and throat specialty clinics, and an orthotics laboratory.
