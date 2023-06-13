Col. Brad Brough (left), 374th Medical Group commander, and Lt. Col. Jaime F. Kelbaugh, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron commander, listen to remarks from the master of ceremonies during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2023. The assumption and change of command ceremonies are a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.
|06.21.2023
|06.23.2023 02:08
|7877255
|230622-F-ID959-1015
|6570x5256
|3.21 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command
