Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Brad Brough (left), 374th Medical Group commander, and Lt. Col. Jaime F. Kelbaugh, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron commander, listen to remarks from the master of ceremonies during an assumption of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2023. The assumption and change of command ceremonies are a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 02:08
    Photo ID: 7877255
    VIRIN: 230622-F-ID959-1015
    Resolution: 6570x5256
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command
    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command
    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command
    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    374th Surgical Operation Squadron Assumption of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Airmen
    command
    leadership
    374th SGCS
    Semper Primus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT