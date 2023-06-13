Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission [Image 1 of 7]

    Aerospace Camp gives students first-hand look at SJAFB mission

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Marwane Hsaini, center left, and Airman Jaycob Stanley, left, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, show Wayne County students how to don firefighting personal protective equipment during an Aerospace Camp community event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 20, 2023. The Aerospace Camp gave students an opportunity to meet Airmen who use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) when performing their mission, and tour locations on base to learn how Team Seymour contributes to the Air Combat Command and U.S. Air Force mission. Community events like this help strengthen the partnership shared between the base and local community, and develop our youth to progress as future leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

